Contact biometrics back in play after Manila’s Covid alert drops to lowest level

Optimistic that the recent flare of COVID-19 cases has subsided and stabilized, the Philippines government has resumed capturing biometric, including fingerprinting, data for all foreign nationals needing to renew their visas.

Collection of the data by the Immigration Bureau had been suspended in April, 2020 to minimize physical contact by avoiding the biometric scanners.

Manila, the nation’s capital, and other areas have dropped to a level one alert, which allows for less stringent movement regulations.

The Bureau announced the resumption of biometric collection under the Alien Registration Program (ARP) and for Special Security Registration Number (SSRN) issuance for foreign nationals, as well as issuance of emigration clearance certificates (ECCs), which must be secured by travelers prior to departing the country.

The fingerprint market is forecast for strong overall growth, despite a dramatic pause in demand during pandemic.

Facial recognition verification of students and teachers in the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, in Manila, began in January.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | border management | fingerprints | Philippines | visas