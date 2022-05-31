FB pixel

Innovatrics releases semi-passive liveness detection for selfie biometrics checks

| Tyler Choi
Slovak biometrics firm Innovatrics has released a semi-passive liveness check as a presentation attack detection (PAD) method that seeks the best of both worlds from passive and active liveness detection with a selfie.

Innovatrics says the ‘Smile Liveness’ check requires the user to submit a selfie and only smile. The Innovatrics software development kit can detect changes in the user’s mouth and capture the frames of varying facial expressions. These frames are then evaluated by iBeta Level 2-accredited liveness detection algorithms.

“Some of our customers want their users to have a certain level of involvement during the liveness check of the onboarding process. Our goal was to offer them, of course, high security and the best user experience possible. That’s why we developed Smile liveness — it’s easy and natural to smile,” says Daniel Ferak, business unit director of the Digital Onboarding Toolkit (DOT) at Innovatrics.

Innovatrics claims that the semi-passive liveness detection offers the benefits of both passive and active liveness detection with strong security and little to no user experience trade-off.

The Smile Liveness software merges Innovatrics’ previous developments in liveness detection using a selfie. It started with an active liveness detection app that required the user to follow a moving dot on the screen. Later, in 2020, it launched a passive liveness capability that does not command the user to perform any action to authenticate their liveness.

Innovatrics also recently updated its onboarding toolkit for easier integration of selfie biometrics.

