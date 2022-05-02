Liminal, Ōura, authID.ai, Anonybit underline digital ID growth in appointment announcements

Digital identity advisory body Liminal as well as other biometric solution providers Ōura, authID.ai and Anonybit, have appointed new experts in different domains to help meet business and growth targets.

Liminal designates new principal advisor

Ryan Cox has been selected as the latest principal advisor of Liminal in a move which the firm says is part of the strategy to strengthen its elite technology expertise and achieve market growth and expansion goals, according to an announcement.

The new addition, the announcement mentions, is a reflection of Liminal’s commitment in partnering with globally recognized leaders who play a key role in accelerating innovation and growth in an evolving marketplace.

“Ryan’s expertise spans well beyond the realm of digital identity,” says Liminal CEO Travis Jarae. “I’ve gotten to know Ryan over the past half-decade as an industry insider with a unique skill set focused on bringing together the best technologies within the space to deliver amazing experiences. His international go-to-market experience is an invaluable asset to our global partners and clients as they assess their strategic positions within the market.”

Cox, who boasts over 30 years of experience in company growth and aspects including sales, product, strategy, operations, and business development, said he was honored to join Liminal. “I’m a firm believer that trusted identity is a bedrock component of our increasingly digital futures. We face two massive challenges online; the erosion of trust and the explosion of fraud. Both challenges are directly related to the allowance of anonymity within key online experiences. Trusted digital identities will become one of the most important technologies of our lifetime.”

Liminal added four new principal advisors in February, and their role is to work in collaboration with the firm’s advisory services team, focused on supporting its clients with transaction services, growth strategies, go-to-market, and market intelligence.

Ōura new CEO to support next stage of growth

Health biometrics wearables supplier Ōura has announced the appointment of Tom Hale as its new chief executive officer and board member, adding to its recent string of milestones which include the raising of funds at a capital valuation of $2.55 billion valuation and the boom sale of its biometric wearable, the Gen 3 Ring.

With more than 30 years of experience in consumer technology, the new CEO is expected to lead the team in bringing Ōura’s vision of “health as a daily practice” to consumers all over the world, the press release announcing his appointment states.

Following his appointment, Tom Hale said: “Ōura answers an urgent need: more than ever, people are focused on physical and mental health, looking to build positive habits and improve their well-being. By starting with sleep as the foundation of overall health, the passionate team at Ōura has created an extraordinarily elegant solution to enable anyone to take charge of their health, all in one small, yet highly advanced ring. I’m thrilled to join the team at Ōura as we bring positive health impact to millions of lives, leveraging our strength in sleep to reach our full vision of supporting members in every aspect of life, including recovery, activity, and proactive health management.”

Company Board Chair Eurie Kim recognized Hale’s experience and expertise: “With his extensive knowledge of scaling consumer and enterprise membership experiences, and leading teams through hyper-growth, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Tom to the Ōura team and board. The culture and values at Ōura are very special, particularly given our international team and Finnish roots, as well as our multifaceted hardware product and science-backed software and services.”

This month, last year, Ōura raised $100 million to scale up its health biometrics wearable business.

New chief financial officer for authID.ai next month

Annie Pham will be appointed new chief financial officer of authID.ai next month as the current CFO Stuart Stoller is due to retire after offering corporate services to the firm since 2017, says a company announcement.

Tom Thimot, authID.ai’s chief executive officer praised Stoller for his services: “During his tenure at authID.ai, Stu provided invaluable contributions to shaping our mission and building the needed infrastructure to support our growth and in particular, our uplisting to Nasdaq in August 2021, as well as our recent raise of more than $22 million in funding.”

Commenting about the new CFO, Thimot said: “I also want to welcome Annie as she prepares to join authID as our next CFO. Over the course of Annie’s career, she has demonstrated acumen across all aspects of finance, particularly with software, subscription, and SaaS business models, where she has scaled teams and best practices in finance to support billions of dollars in rapid revenue growth at major corporations. Additionally, she brings broad experience in public company and SEC reporting, secondary offerings, and complex accounting transactions. We look forward to Annie joining the authID.ai team to help us advance to the next level of growth and market leadership.”

Pham said she was happy to be part of the authID.ai team and will help execute its growth strategy, ensure strong risk and capital management, and drive value for customers and shareholders.

Anonybit adds sales personnel

The company announced that it just welcomed Paul Fisher and Michael Smith to lead its sales efforts and manage its fast-growing business pipeline as Vice Presidents.

Fisher amassed over a decade of experience in the security industry while with Diebold Nixdorf, and has also served as VP of Sales for identity verification provider Intellicheck.

Smith has held the VP of Sales role at several companies prior to joining Anonybit.

Anonybit in April added 1:N biometric identification capabilities to its decentralized biometric cloud service.

