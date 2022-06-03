Biometrics firms Mobbeel, IITH, Creatrix acquired; Causeway expands software portfolio

Mobbeel Solutions, International IT Hub Limited (IITH), and Creatrix became the latest biometrics companies to be acquired, folding in their solutions to the broader ambitions of their new owners. Meanwhile, Causeway, a company that offers access control and time keeping solutions with biometrics to construction sites, announced it has bought out Yotta, an infrastructure software company.

Mobbeel folds into security firm Sia after buy-out

Spanish cybersecurity company Sia has announced the acquisition of fellow national Mobbeel, adding the latter’s biometric recognition technology into its portfolio.

According to a press release translated by Google Chrome, Sia says the acquisition of the multimodal biometric authentication solutions provider will propel its growth strategy by strengthening its offerings and capabilities in the cybersecurity field. This will enable it to provide a more complete service to a client portfolio mostly comprised of international clients, it says.

Luis Álvarez, CEO of Sia, says, “The evolution of digital identity and the key role it plays today in the protection of any organization, leads us to look for solutions and technologies such as those provided by Mobbeel related to the world of biometrics, which complements our services very well, as well as the channel they have beyond our borders.”

A recent deployment of Mobbeel’s biometric identity authentication solutions is an app that enables a fully biometric passenger journey for a flight, from Barcelona to Malaga, with the low-cost carrier Vueling.

“For us, this is an exciting new stage; the agreement reached will allow us to grow commercially, to be able to achieve increasingly ambitious goals as a company, provide the best service to our clients and offer more opportunities to our professionals,” says José Luis Huertas, CEO of Mobbeel.

CMMB Vision acquires face biometrics company IITH

CMMB Vision, a Hong Kong-based mobile data connectivity and digital TV broadcaster, has announced it purchased a majority equity interest in biometrics, AI, and IoT provider IITH, incorporating it as a subsidiary with the aim of complementing its long-term business goals.

IITH is described as an AI and big data IoT hardware and software provider with applications in video analytics, facial recognition, and license plate recognition. The company served clients in Hong Kong and China, ranging from government agencies, non-government organizations, and the consumer and service sectors, according to an announcement.

CMMB Vision acquired a 51 percent equity interest in IITH because it believes it can generate a potentially fruitful revenue stream with the growth in AI and IoT technologies that will be present in electronic devices, robotics, and appliances with video analytics, facial recognition, vehicle recognition, logistics, and community management. CMMB Vision says the acquisition is a cost-effective way for it to enter into the AI and IoT market and accelerate the development of the satellite-5G converged data-as-a-service infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific market.

IITH generated over HK$10.7 million (approximately US$1.36 million) in revenue in 2021, and expects that figure to reach at least HK$30 million (approximately US$3.8 million) over the next two years due to investment from government and enterprise. It also says it will leverage the CMMB platform to carry and expand its AI and IoT business as an independent subsidiary, and offer its AI and big data analytics services to CMMB Vision’s 5G converged data-as-a-service infrastructure into a vertically integrated operating platform with data aggregation, distribution, and analytics for new business opportunities.

Cerberus Security buys Creatrix, adds as subsidiary

Cerberus Sentinel, a U.S. cybersecurity consulting firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has acquired multimodal biometric company Creatrix to increase the range of its offerings.

“Creatrix is honored to join Cerberus Sentinel,” says Sami Elhini, co-founder and president of the company. “We believe our shared vision creates great and immediate value for our customers and shareholders. Through expanded service delivery capacities and future innovation, we will be better able to address the identity and security challenges of businesses and organizations in a rapidly changing world.”

The biometrics company is known for Biometrix, a face, fingerprint, iris, and voice identification and verification middleware. It also partnered with Spectrum Bullpen in March on a six-month contract to refine fingerprint biometrics held by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Cerberus Sentinel CEO and founder David Jemmett says Creatrix was a “great fit” for the company as they both create a culture of cybersecurity for their customers. Jemmett states that Creatrix co-founders Anna Fleeman and Elhini will be Cerberus Sentinel stakeholders, and that the expertise of the two, “pairs very well with that of our extended Cerberus Sentinel team.”

Causeway acquires infrastructure management company Yotta

Construction technology and biometrics company Causeway announced the acquisition of Yotta, an infrastructure management software company, from its owner Oxford Metrics.

Causeway says the buyout of Yotta is a step in its journey to digitize the construction and infrastructure asset maintenance process. The acquiring company says it will form an end-to-end solution that manages the entire asset management lifecycle for local authorities and contractors.

Oxford Metrics announced that the sale was made for a cash consideration of £52.0 million (approximately US$65.2 million).

Phil Brown, CEO of Causeway, says, “The acquisition of Yotta brings us a team with fantastic knowledge of solutions for Local Authority asset management and services. This, combined with Causeway’s own expertise in contractor job and resource management, creates a team with an unparalleled depth of understanding.”

It is the second acquisition Causeway has made since it received a £120 million (roughly US$166.2 million) investment from Five Arrows Principal Investments in 2021. Earlier in 2019, Causeway acquired Donseed to add its cloud-based face and fingerprint biometric time and attendance and access control solution for industrial workplaces and construction sites.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | Causeway | Cerberus Security | CMMB Vision | Creatrix Inc. | cybersecurity | digital identity | Indra | Mobbeel