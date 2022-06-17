FB pixel

Dermalog smart border camera system earns innovation award

| Tyler Choi
Dermalog took home a second innovation award in a row from the German Design Council for its border check biometric camera system.

The German biometrics company was recognized for its CT1 Camera Tower, an automated face capture device that automatically adjusts to the person’s height. It can capture faces from up to two meters away and features presentation attack detection to prevent spoofing attempts, and a non-contact body temperature check.

Demalog was awarded the German Innovation Award 2021 in the GOLD category for its multi-biometric camera technology from the German Design Council, making this a repeat award.

“Biometrics is becoming increasingly important in the field of border control. For example, biometric data is an important component of the future European Union entry/exit system. Our automated solutions significantly contribute to secure and fast data processing and ensure a seamless process at border crossings,” says Dermalog CEO Günther Mull.

