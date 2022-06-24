Global ID vein biometrics scanner reaches industrialization with new manufacturing partner

Production of the VenoScanner-F1 from Lausanne, Switzerland—based Global ID has begun at Locatis SA in the Swiss Alps to bring its vein biometrics to market.

The first production batch of VenoScanner-F1 devices will be shipped to integrator partners for sales and technical training, and eventual integration into cybersecurity solutions.

The company pitches its vein biometrics for authentication to support Zero Trust architecture in access control applications, transaction validation, or data encryption, according to the announcement. Global ID says it applies features like pseudonymization, non-replication, end-to-end encryption, and limits biometric data use to a single purpose to support GDPR compliance.

The manufacturing process by Locatis is depicted in a video made by the partners at the launch of production.

Global ID says that prior to selecting its Swiss industrial partner, it has benefitted from joint research and development with Swiss laboratories EPFL Idiap on biometrics, EPFL LASEC for cryptography, HES-SO Valais for prototyping, and CSEM for miniaturization.

The miniaturized VenoScanner developed with CSEM’s help was unveiled last August.

The company has also been expanding its patent portfolio this year.

