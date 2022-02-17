FB pixel

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Digital ID verification terminal patent filing from Global ID published in Europe

The European Patent Register has published an application from Global ID to protect intellectual property which could be used to develop digital ID verification products to use with its 3D finger vein biometrics.

The patent filing for a ‘method, electronic identity object, and terminal for recognizing and/or identifying a user’ describes a verification terminal connecting with a chip embedded in a digital identity storage object, and positively verifying a shared secret. An encrypted symmetric data link is then established for transmitting the digital ID data. The document goes on to describe both the need for identity credentials without biometrics to be unforgeable, and for those with biometric data to provide robust protection for its privacy.

The approval follows hot on the heels of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granting a U.S. patent for a ‘method and device for biometric vascular recognition and/or identification’ earlier in February. Global ID also received a patent from WIPO for the same invention now published in the European Patent Bulletin in October, 2020.

Global ID developed a miniaturized vein biometrics scanner, the VenoScanner, last year as the company commercializes its IP.

