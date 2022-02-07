Global ID granted U.S. patent for vascular biometric recognition and identification

Global ID announces that it received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its biometric 3D vein pattern recognition and identification method and device.

“The year 2022 promises to be a good one with the publication of new patents on our various applications and an entry into the U.S. market,” says a press release from Global ID.

U.S. patent 11,200,401 is the latest in the Lausanne, Switzerland-based start-up’s national intellectual property strategy that dates back to 2019, when it received an international patent from WIPO across 152 countries, including in Europe and Hong Kong. Global ID says the patent office in the U.S. issued the patent to Global ID in December 2021, which protects the patent until 2039.

The company’s vascular biometrics is said to function by first collecting 3D images of multiple veins in an individual’s finger from various angles and depths. To prevent spoofing, or malicious attempts to impersonate another individual, the patented approach is said to analyze an image of subcutaneous veins and determine the likelihood it is a match with a reference image.

Global ID announced a miniaturized vein biometric scanner in August 2021 named the VenoScanner in collaboration with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology. It also announced an attempt to create a mobile contactless palm vein scanner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

