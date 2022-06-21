Idex Biometrics and Linxens partner to ease smart card development, adoption

A new partnership between Idex Biometrics and Linxens Holding SAS will make Linxens a global provider of Idex’s biometric smart cards, and integrate technology from both companies into a turnkey biometrics solution for various applications.

“We are delighted to announce this important collaboration with Linxens, the global leader in smart card inlays, NFC antennas, and contact plates,” says Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics. “This combined solution allows smart card manufacturers to substantially reduce design time, minimize manufacturing and supply chain challenges, and accelerate time to market, which all contribute to lower costs.”

Customers will be able to customize cards with available elements, to address specific applications. The product includes IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio biometric module, which consists of a fingerprint sensor paired with an algorithmic microcontroller—according to Idex, “the highest-performing fingerprint sensor available.” Linxens will bring their BioLAM card inlay for optimized connectivity, and the EMV module, a contact plate that integrates Infineon Technologies’ SLC38 security controller.

The collaboration will allow the two companies to simplify card manufacturing and expedite time to market. Linxens has seven manufacturing plants across Europe and Asia, and has invested 5 million Euros to establish a “global biometric competence center” at its sensor assembly plant in Mantes-la-Jolie, France.

It follows similar collaborative trends across an industry facing rapidly accelerating growth, mostly to support for biometric cards for payments. According to a June 2022 report by Grandview Research, the market for biometric payment cards is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2030.

Article Topics

access control | biometric cards | biometrics | Idex Biometrics | Linxens | payments | research and development | smart card