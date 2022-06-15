Innovatrics reports successful NIST fingerprint biometrics algorithm evaluations

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published the results for its MINEX III extractor and PFT III tests for Innovatrics’ algorithms, which the company says confirm rankings among the tops in the biometrics industry.

Specifically, the MINEX III evaluation checks for generating and matching interoperable fingerprint templates, while PFT III tests check the capabilities of proprietary templates. Innovatrix ranked first and second in these benchmarks, respectively.

“The performance of all our fingerprint algorithms, from extraction to matching, is consistently among the global elite, even ranking first in several tests,” comments Innovatrics Director of ABIS Business Unit, Matus Kapusta. “Apart from our top-scoring fingerprint matcher and extractor, we are one of the few companies that offer NIST-benchmarked algorithms for facial and iris recognition in their ABIS.”

The results, explains Marian Beszedes, head of Innovatrics R&D, are a testament to the improvements to the company’s biometric technology in recent months.

“The next generation of our fingerprint verification algorithm has been significantly improved by incorporating deep neural networks into the process, and the current fingerprint matcher is the best matcher worldwide as measured by NIST,” Beszedes says.

The announcement comes weeks after Innovatrics released a semi-passive liveness check as a presentation attack detection (PAD) method.

Also this week, the company is demonstrating its technology at ID4Africa 2022.

Article Topics

accuracy | algorithms | biometric template | biometrics | biometrics research | fingerprint biometrics | Innovatrics | MINEX III | NIST | PFT III | research and development