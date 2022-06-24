IQE and Lumentum sign research and parts deal for 3D sensing, LiDAR, biometric security

Photonics developer Lumentum which specializes in accelerating cloud and other network as well as 3D sensing, has signed a multi-year strategic supply agreement with compound semiconductor wafer product supplier, IQE, for automotive and biometric uses.

This next step in the partnership also includes multi-year joint research and development initiatives.

The high-volume deal covers the supply of epiwafers supporting 3D Sensing, LiDAR for automotive as well as optical networking applications. Already long-term partners, the new agreement, effective immediately, focuses on epiwafers for Lumentum’s laser products.

As well as for automotive LiDAR for autonomous vehicles, the partnership will foster leadership in areas such as biometric security, data communications and extended reality.

“I am pleased to extend our fruitful partnership with IQE into the future,” comments Alan Lowe, CEO of Lumentum, “They supported our ramp to high volumes in the consumer space, where we have shipped more than 1 billion large scale VCSEL arrays.

“As we start to ramp high volumes of differentiated solutions into even more demanding applications in the coming years in the automotive, extended reality, and industrial spaces, I’m sure our partnership will continue to flourish.”

Lumentum is also working with Ambarella and ON Semiconductor on reference designs for AI in IoT devices such as biometric access control and 3D-sensing electronic locks.

