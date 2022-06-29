Mantra’s dual iris biometric scanner certified for use with India’s Aadhaar

Mantra Softech announced its iris scanner MATISX has received the Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) from the Indian government.

The move enables government officials to use the biometric devices to enroll individuals into the Aadhaar national digital ID system.

“We are delighted to receive the STQC certification for MATISX,” an official spokesperson from Mantra Softech told Biometric Update.

“We strongly believe in our product, and we are very sure that our device will make the [Aadhaar] enrollment process [more] seamless than ever.”

From a technical standpoint, the MATISX scanner makes use of Fingerprint Cards’ touchless iris biometric technology, which allows for auto-capture for dual iris recognition, adjustable interpupillary distance range, and “immunity” to ambient lighting, the company says.

Additionally, the scanner features an iris diameter greater than 210 pixels with progressive scan capabilities and an IP65 ingress protection rating.

Mantra says the certification comes at a perfect time, as the Aadhaar scheme’s numbers are substantially growing.

“With the use of Aadhaar [registry] getting momentum for government-led initiatives nationwide, the biometric-based citizen ID program is witnessing a rise in enrollments. This is the market that we wish to cater [to].”

The STQC certification comes months after Mantra released the first iteration of its handheld biometric point-of-sale (POS) devices for Android in April.

