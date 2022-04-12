Mantra releases new handheld biometric point-of-sale devices

Mantra Softech is debuting a series of handheld biometric point-of-sale (POS) devices for Android, according to The Times of India.

The Indian company has launched its MEREPOS A90F and A75F devices which also come in models with no fingerprint sensors. The A90F and A75F carry Wi-Fi, 4G, and Bluetooth communication options and have certificates from the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification, an Indian technology regulator and tester for its Mapro OX fingerprint biometrics module included in both devices. The A75 operates on Android 10, while the A90F uses Android 7.X.

Both devices support payment and financial options like magnetic stripe cards, contact and contactless chip cards, QR-based payments, and AEPS. It also supports banking transactions and value-added operations like bill and mobile payments.

The MEREPOS line also includes the P3 terminal, which features fingerprint biometrics, as shown on the webpage for the product line.

Mantra also recently completed the self-assessment process for the compliance of its biometric sensors with the MOSIP Secure Biometric Interface (SBI) Specifications 1.0 and 2.0.

