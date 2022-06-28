Pangea combines AI analytics, computer vision for border control, workplace safety solutions

Pangea has announced the launch of a pair of AI solutions, one for preventing injuries in the construction industry with computer vision, and the other for pre-arrival background checks with artificial intelligence on people crossing international borders.

The new Border Control system analyzes more than 3,000 open-source data pools to deliver highly-accurate decision-making within a second, according to the announcement. Potential threats are not rejected, but rather referred to border agents for investigation. Computer vision can also contribute to the solution, with behavioral and body language analysis.

Pangea is showcasing its new AI passenger vetting system at Identity Week in London on June 28 and 29.

CEO Rafi Kaminer says the solution helps organizations overcome data siloes, gathering insights from various data lakes rather than collecting them in a single database.

Reducing workplace injuries with computer vision

Meanwhile at a professional conference in Israel Pangea launched a solution jointly developed with Tidhar Group that combines sophisticated sensors, AI analytics and computer vision to send automatic alerts in real-time if a dangerous load is detected or a worker on scaffolding is not tied on to a lifeline.

These, according to the announcement, are the two main causes of worker falls from construction scaffolding.

“Construction site accidents are not a fact of life and the vast majority of them can be prevented using advanced technologies,” says Pangea Enterprise Division VP of Business Development Oded Somberg. “We identify strong interest among construction companies for reliable and affordable solutions to work accidents. We offer them a unique solution based on advanced technology. This solution complements the first product we launched, which helps construction companies improve site safety through an advanced access-control solution based on facial recognition. Pangea has set itself the goal of developing additional modules and tools for construction companies to deal with life-threatening problems at their sites.”

Pangea also recently won a contract to supply technology to Jamaica to support its new multimodal biometric voter registry.

