Suprema builds back-end stability feature into biometric access control platform

Suprema announced the integration of its BioStar 2 biometric access control system with an automated failover server to ensure backup and stability in case of service disruptions.

The South Korean biometrics company says it successfully integrated the Mantech Continuous Cluster Server (MCCS) with BioStar 2. MCCS uses automated failover (the switch to a backup server upon an abnormal shutdown of an active server) and an instant data copying process called real-time replication to help prevent server downtime, data loss, and system failure.

It can detect the failure of servers, storage, networks, application services, and operating systems. When failure occurs, it automatically switches to a backup system and replicates data in real-time so the company can protect mission-critical data 24/7 with no downtime.

“Integrating with MCCS has enabled BioStar 2 to provide an even safer and more secure platform service than ever for our enterprise customers,” says Suprema CEO Hanchul Kim, “Suprema will continuously make efforts to enhance BioStar 2 capabilities, meeting the needs of all our customers, from small offices to the largest organizations.”

Suprema also picked up a pair of ISO certifications for BioStar 2 earlier this year to ensure GDPR-compliant handling of sensitive data like biometrics.

