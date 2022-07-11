Apple and Samsung each working to advance biometrics for watches, along with hype

The latest round of patents granted to Apple show a possible implementation of Touch ID on Apple Watch, just as rumors indicate the latest smart watch from Samsung could include upgraded biometrics.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted 53 Apple patents days ago, Patently Apple reports, pertaining to a wide range of iDevices. In addition to fingerprint biometrics for Apple Watch, the patents include design innovations for augmented reality devices, AirPods, a research app, and iPhones.

The patent for an ‘Electronic device having sealed button biometric sensing system’ describes fingerprint biometrics captured on a Touch ID button side-mounted on an Apple Watch. The biometric could be used for device unlocking, application authorization or user identification, according to the patent document.

Another patent granted to Apple earlier this year describes under-display Touch ID on a smart watch.

Upgraded biometrics in upcoming Galaxy Watches

A set of leaks reported by CNET after being shared online appear to show renders of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The purported leak was removed from a Twitter post “in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

The updates to the latest editions of the Galaxy Watch are rumored to include a longer battery life and upgraded biometric capabilities.

Apple also going ‘pro’

Apple will release a ‘Pro’ version of its smart watch this fall, according to Bloomberg, to appeal to extreme sports enthusiasts and fans of high-priced accessories.

The Apple Watch Pro, which may be marketed under a different name, is expected to add about 1mm to the screen-size, as is the Sumsung Watch Pro.

While that does not leave a lot of room to build biometric capabilities anywhere on or around the screen, the Apple Watch Pro is expected to feature a body temperature sensor.

