Biometric verification system to ensure safe property management in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Capital Development Authority (CDA) will in the future deploy a biometric verification system (BVS) that will ensure the safe sale, acquisition and transfer of properties in the country.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will develop the system, according to the terms of an agreement signed recently with the CDA, reports Dawn.

Authorities say the system will reduce incidents of forgery which are common with property sale and transfer transactions in Islamabad. The system will ensure the proper identification of property sellers and buyers through the verification of their biometrics.

According to the report, NADRA chairman Tariq Malik praised NADRA for its efforts to provide digital ID solutions for citizens to enable them to prove who they are as well as gain access to a variety of services. He also underlined the usefulness of the biometric system for property transfers and said it will increase the level of transparency in property transaction by ensuring Know Your Customer compliance.

NADRA sealed deals in the past for customer biometrics including with financial and health services providers.

To the CDA chairperson, the NADRA partnership advances the institution’s digital transformation plans. He praised NADRA for successfully completing enterprise-level projects.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | egovernment | fraud prevention | government services | identity verification | KYC | land registry | NADRA | Pakistan