Microsoft touts new biometrics-based contact center platform

Biometrics play a heavy role in a new Microsoft contact center package of software based on AI developed by Nuance.

The Digital Contact Center platform includes products that automate responses to a company’s customers when they come looking to buy goods and resolve problems. Microsoft executives say they have built in appropriate opportunities to call in the calvary – human employees.

Nuance, which Microsoft bought in March, has contributed conversational AI, security and automation. Sentiment analysis is part of the conversational AI.

Biometrics “and other factors” are used to authenticate customers “in seconds,” according to a blog post by Microsoft corporate VP Charles Lamanna.

Lamanna says the platform’s open software keeps customer biometric data secure and as part of that mandate, watches for fraud patterns and attack vectors.

He says Microsoft has worked with a number of companies that it feels are experts contact center tools, including Accenture, Avaya, HCL Technologies, Avanade, Genesys, Nice and TTEC.

Article Topics

AI | biometric authentication | biometrics | call centers | fraud prevention | Microsoft | Nuance Communications | voice biometrics