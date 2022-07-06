Native face biometrics still a maybe at Google. Maybe Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7… Pixel 17?

Google may still be working on face biometrics unlocking for the Pixel 6 Pro, according to 9to5Google.

According to the trade publication Google could still be working on face biometrics for Pixel phones, but most likely for the upcoming Pixel 7.

9to5Google says the absence of face biometric security has to do with internal concerns about algorithm accuracy battery drain.

Rumor had it that the feature would be in the June quarter’s feature update, but no.

The Pixel 6 Pro is capable of face biometrics identification thanks to its front camera’s dual-pixel sensors from Sony and its autofocus capabilities.

9to5Google reports that it discovered a change in the latest Pixel 6 feature drop that would boost the performance of the phone’s Tensor CPU for one second when face unlock is active.

Because of this, observers are left wondering: Will Google add face unlock to the Pixel 6 Pro after launching on the Pixel 7 line?

The face biometrics feature may run more smoothly on newer devices, but the 6 Pro does seem to have all the necessary components in place to make it work.

Biometric Update will follow further rumors and developments and publish updates as they become available.

