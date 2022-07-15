Trust Stamp gets US patent notice of allowance for biometric tokenization

Trust Stamp has received a notice of allowance for a U.S. patent on technology for improving the privacy protection of biometric data, further expanding its substantial intellectual property portfolio.

The notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was granted to Trust Stamp for patent number 16/406,978.

Trust Stamp’s Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) converts biometric and other identity data into a secure token, for what the company says is an unparalleled level of data protection.

“This will be our twelfth issued patent, and we have an additional twenty-one patent applications pending,” comments Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner. “Over the last six years, we have invested heavily in research and development and our growing patent portfolio covers not only identity tokenization but also presentation attack detection, metaverse identity systems, NFTs, trust scores, and the broader field of biometric science.

“Each of our patents contribute to an overall depth of technology innovation that allows us to deliver identity and trust-focused solutions that place privacy at the forefront of our design considerations,” he continues. “Our customized solutions can be deployed on any server or blockchain, or even exclusively on the user’s own device giving the subject transparent control over their identity.”

The company recently suffered a data leak incident, but most of the identity data involved appears to be fabricated.

