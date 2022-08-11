Aware hires new CRO to fetch more revenue amid expanding MFA market space

Revenue generation veteran Craig Herman has been brought in as Aware’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) as the company looks to advance its overall go-to-market optimization and expansion endeavors.

Apart from leading efforts to generate more revenue for the company, Herman, who boasts 20 years of experience in working for commercial Software-as-a-service (SaaS) outfits, will focus on top line and recurring revenue growth, and the expansion of channel, partnership and customer success programs of Aware, states a company announcement.

The company cites the market opportunity in multi-factor authentication, which a MarketsandMarkets report forecasts could leap from $12.9 billion in 2022 to $26.7 billion in five years.

Having worked for firms such as 3Play Media, 360insights.com, Localytics and Salesforce, Herman is credited with a track record of transforming sales efforts and driving growth by building up processes, customer relationships and operational scale.

His experience also involves acquiring new enterprise logos, reducing overall sales cycle times and opening new markets, the announcement notes.

Commenting on the new hire, Bob Eckel, Aware president and chief executive officer says: “We look forward to leveraging Craig’s extensive experience as we seek to drive repeatable revenue growth. Bringing on a CRO is crucial to Aware’s strategic growth plans, and we are confident that Craig will help lead our sales organization with proactive strategies to bring Aware forward as a global leader in authentication.”

“Aware has been pioneering new developments in biometrics for decades, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” says Herman. “The company is now leading the way in adaptive authentication, and I look forward to leveraging my own decades of experience accelerating revenue across various industries as we promote adoption and maximize our impact.”

Aware reported a 56 percent recurring revenue growth from its biometric authentication technologies for Q2 2022 last month.

Article Topics

appointments | Aware | biometric authentication | biometrics | stocks