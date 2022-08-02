Daltrey B Corp certification reflects digital identity mission focus, accountability measures

Sydney-based Daltrey has been certified as a B Corp in recognition of its mission to allow people to prove who they are with biometrics and digital ID and overall social and environmental impact. Daltrey says it is the first Australian cybersecurity vendor with B Corp certification.

The certification is based on an analysis that found Daltrey has an Impact Business Model designed to lead to a specific positive outcome, as well as a high level of employee engagement and satisfaction.

Recent developments in support of the certification include the company moving into an A grade building to enable its environmental footprint to be tracked. Daltrey also points to its diverse staff, representing 11 nationalities, an employee share option plan, and recruitment efforts with SoldierOn to provide opportunities for military veterans.

“We made a conscious decision on day one to set up the business according to the B Corp framework, and this foundation has allowed us to achieve this alignment quickly and in the very early stages of our business’ growth trajectory,” says Daltrey Founder and CEO Blair Crawford. “We’re committed to building an organisation with purpose that has a positive impact on people, security and the environment.”

“In addition to building our first-of-its-kind technology, we’re taking a first-of-its-kind approach to business in the cybersecurity sector as we continue to expand our impact for good. While we focus on securing businesses and people using biometrics and digital identity, this work is underpinned by a shift towards stakeholder capitalism vs shareholder capitalism and the creation of a business that has purpose beyond profit,” Crawford explains.

Daltrey says in the announcement it has also entered into a legal commitment and established a corporate governance structure to ensure accountability to stakeholders and shareholders.

The company recently integrated Idemia’s face biometrics with its access control platform.

