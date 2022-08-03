FaceHeart’s new face biometric software enables remote diagnosis of patients’ vitals

Taiwanese startup FaceHeart has developed AI-powered software capable of remote diagnosis of patients via image processing, along with biometric matching.

The company’s software, which FaceHeart presented at VivaTech 2022 in Paris in June, scans a patient’s face biometrics via smartphones, laptops’ webcams and other devices with camera support and provides information about health status.

Dubbed FH Vitals, the tool can reportedly measure heart rate, heart rate variability, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, stress and atrial fibrillation. It can also perform facial recognition, according to the company announcement.

The software detects a face and then analyzes the very subtle color changes that occur with each heartbeat.

As far as technical specifications are concerned, FaceHeart said FH Vitals can give results in roughly 60 seconds and works up to five meters away from the camera used to capture patients’ face images.

These stats, reportedly would rely on “extensive data collected from clinical trials” that was “used to calibrate [FH Vitals’] algorithms and achieve medical-grade accuracy,” according to FaceHeart.

FaceHeart believes the FH Vitals software will be useful in sectors such as telemedicine to help provide critical information for remote treatment protocols. It could also be deployed to proactively manage health and wellness in both corporate environments and home settings, or in financial services to enhance customer experience.

The company is releasing an FH Vitals through a software development kit designed to enable integration with a variety of applications.

The software is only available for Android devices, but the company confirmed it is considering expansion to other operating systems in the future.

FaceHeart also reportedly submitted a Food and Drug Administration Custom Device Exemption application for its software-as-medical-device, and already has plans to bring its business operations to the United States, European, and Japanese markets.

FaceHeart is not the only company working on biometric technologies for healthcare.

A team of researchers built a similar application based on blood flow analysis from video of the subject’s face last year, and a similar approach has been proposed for detecting deepfakes.

