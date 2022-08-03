Feeling stressed? Trust us, you are. Pangea develops biometric psychophysiological analysis

An Israeli digital ID software maker says it has acquired a sensor startup’s assets with which to build face biometrics products capable of performing remote psychophysiological analysis of people.

Pangea IT says it picked the assets of Sensority, including liveness detection and visual stress analysis. Executives say they will incorporate the technology into their software as a service line.

The technology, according to Pangea, can be used to spot psychological stress in real time when a person is asked questions – a visual lie detector. The same systems can identify a deepfake, the company says.

The sensors and AI algorithms can monitor 100 psychophysiological parameters and gauge stress.

Although it is unclear what it can diagnose other than, perhaps, baseline stress, the company says its product has a diagnostic accuracy of 93.4 percent. It also is unclear how accuracy was judged.

There is no description of how the technology work, though it sounds similar to biometric deepfake detection ideas involving the flush of blood across a person’s face with each heartbeat. It is too subtle to be picked up by people, but high-quality cameras feeding to specialized algorithms are said to be able to spot deepfakes, which do not have pulses.

With the sensors, Pangea executives say they can detect people impersonating someone else and ID theft. They say their systems can be deployed for border-control roles.

