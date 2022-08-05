Mindtronic AI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai each explore vehicle biometrics

Three manufacturing companies in the automotive sector have stepped up their efforts in developing and integrating biometric and artificial intelligence technologies in their products.

Taiwanese Startup Mindtronic AI unveiled its biometric sensing Meta-Service, Mahindra & Mahindra partnered with Visteon on AI-based in-vehicle products and Hyundai announced that its Ioniq 6 electric vehicle will be the next model with the company’s Blue Link smartphone connectivity system in Australia.

Mindtronic AI unveils biometric Meta-Service

Mindtronic AI has unveiled its Meta-Service, infrastructure designed to provide instant access to any visible object in the real world.

The solution relies on an autonomous transaction platform by V2X Network, which enables Meta-Service to learn drivers’ patterns via biometric sensing.

“Originally we just made our biometric sensing technology on the road for monitoring driver’s drowsiness. Today we push it further to infer a driver’s interest by analyzing their behaviors,” comments Mindtronic CEO Sharon Jiang.

“The service of future mobility is transformed from physical mobility to data mobility, and the car becomes more intelligent than ever to provide passenger services!”

Mindtronic first showcased its biometric sensing technology at the Taiwan Tech Arena Pavilion at CES 2022.

Mahindra partners with Qualcomm, Visteon on immersive in-vehicle experiences

Indian automotive maker Mahindra & Mahindra is partnering with Visteon and Qualcomm to bring immersive in-vehicle experiences to the new vehicle, the Scorpio-N.

Specifically, the vehicle will feature Visteon’s SmartCore cockpit domain controller technology, based on the third generation of the Snapdragon cockpit platforms from Qualcomm.

The collaboration is anticipated to deliver a new level of personalization and natural interaction between a vehicle and its driver, alongside virtual assistance, and immersive audio and visual experiences.

The AI component of the new platform will reportedly be able to perform driver monitoring and object detection, as well as help to ensure the security of both personal and vehicular data.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV to feature Blue Link

The company made the announcement as it launched of the updated vehicle, the 2023 Palisade, in Sydney this week, according to Wheels.

Hyundai said that eventually all of the vehicles made by the company will offer Blue Link capabilities, but the Ioniq 6 EV is next.

The cloud-based Blue Link platform was launched in 2015. It supports voice biometrics commands to access various features, including remote start and service information via smartwatches and smartphones.

It also features remote door locking and window controls, with the features being protected by a PIN or biometric scanning.

Additionally, Blue Link’s Valet Mode allows owners to see the car’s status remotely, as well as access images from a car’s four cameras via a smartphone app.

Blue Link also offers specifically designed conveniences for owners of electrified Hyundais, enabling them to start, stop and schedule charging via the app.

Article Topics

access control | automotive biometrics | biometric sensors | biometrics | consumer electronics | Mindtronic AI | monitoring | personalization | Qualcomm