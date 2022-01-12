Vehicle biometrics focus of Precise-Infineon partnership, CES demonstrations

Pakistan deploys biometric car transfer process

Biometric applications continue to be developed for the automotive industry, with Precise Biometrics and Infineon the latest technology providers to see opportunity in the market.

A number of companies have unveiled new biometrics-based solutions for vehicle applications at CES 2022, with Gentex showcasing a driver-monitoring camera, Mindtronic a novel artificial intelligence (AI)-based biometric-sensing technology, and Mercedes-Benz revealing new details about the infotainment capabilities of its VISION EQXX prototype. In addition, the state of Punjab in India confirmed it has officially adopted its biometric car ownership transfer process.

Precise Biometrics and Infineon partner up

Precise Biometrics will supply its proprietary fingerprint algorithm and related technologies as part of a collaboration with Infineon on a range of automobile applications, including automated adjustments for driver settings, according to a company announcement.

Infineon will integrate Precise Biomatch to provide a customized driving environment, the companies say, which could include car settings but also identity verification for logging into applications.

“We are happy to collaborate with Infineon to enable tailor-made experiences for the driver in next generation vehicles. Together we will work closely to provide the market with innovative technology that strengthens the connection between humans and vehicles,” says Precise’s CEO Stefan K. Persson.

Infineon has long-standing relationships with several original design manufacturers (ODMs) that supply sensor solutions for use in vehicles, according to the announcement. Precise also unveiled a pair of deals of its own to supply Precise Biomatch to two ODMs for automotive biometrics just weeks ago.

“We are excited about the collaboration with Precise which forges a perfect combination of hardware and software,” comments Ralf Koedel, senior director of Product Marketing for Infineon’s Automotive Division. “Together, we can provide ODMs with cutting edge solutions for the authenticating of drivers using biometric data. These will initially be used in the sports and luxury car segment. Gradually, however, a significantly larger market will develop here, including outside of automobiles.

Gentex reveals face biometrics-based monitoring system

Gentex announced at CES 2022 it is currently developing a hypersensitive camera intended for ’next-level’ driver and cabin monitoring, CNET reports.

According to the tech publication, the device can detect a sleeping baby’s breath, sense a human heartbeat, and even identify objects that are not in its line of sight.

The optical-based system uses laser-based, facial recognition technology to create between 5,000 and 7,000 dots that are then used to create a depth map of the vehicle interior.

The Gentex camera also features a 170-degree field of view lens and roughly a 5-megapixel camera sensor, together with infrared LEDs that are used for two-dimensional imaging.

Some of the technology used in the solution comes from Gentex’s acquisition of Israeli startup company Guardian Optical Technologies last year.

Mindtronic AI unveils biometric sensing tech at CES 2022

Taiwan-based startup Mindtronic AI has returned to CES this year to showcase the somehow confusingly-named Meta-Service, a new biometric sensing technology.

Spotted by DigiTimes, the new solution was developed in collaboration with V2X Network, an autonomous transaction platform for the mobility ecosystem.

Thanks to this synergy, the Meta-Service will reportedly learn drivers’ patterns via biometric sensing technology, and then create data aimed at satisfying users’ instant interest.

Mindtronic AI said this will impact not just the automotive industry, but also consumer behavior in general in response to advertising.

The system was originally created to monitor drivers’ drowsiness but has now been reportedly upgraded to analyze drivers’ behavior.

Mercedes-Benz showcases neuromorphic infotainment system upgrade

Mercedes-Benz has recently published an update regarding its research prototype concept electric vehicle (EV) VISION EQXX.

The car’s neuromorphic computing was developed in collaboration with BrainChip, and utilizes the company’s Akida processor.

The technology not only enables the VISION EQXX to perform amazingly when it comes to energy efficiency (enabling a 1,000km range) but also provides new features to the EV’s infotainment system.

According to Embedded, by using the Akida processor, the vehicle can detect the “Hey Mercedes” hot-word five to ten times more efficiently than conventional voice-controlled vehicles.

To improve its voice assistant’s capabilities further, Mercedes-Benz has also recently partnered with voice synthesis experts from Sonantic.

Punjab province launches biometric car transfer process

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department in Pakistan has officially deployed its biometric car transfer system, Pakwheels reports.

By utilizing the new systems, car-owners will have to transfer ownership of their vehicle by providing their thumb biometric information. Buyers will have to do the same.

“If you are a seller, you have to go to (the) E-Pay App, add your data, submit the fee and then both buyer and seller have to do biometric confirmation within 30 days,” the department said, commenting on the news.

The move is aimed at eliminating malpractice in the vehicle selling process in Punjab, as well as making the process more transparent.

