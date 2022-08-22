TypingDNA integrates behavioral biometrics with WSO2 IAM for customer, employee authentication

Customers using a pair of WS02’s identity and access management (IAM) solutions are now able to deploy TypingDNA’s behavioral biometric authentication API to protect against sophisticated cyber threats and account takeovers without degrading the user experience, through matching of users’ keystrokes.

The solutions integrated with TypingDNA’s Authentication API are the new WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud and Version 6.0 of WSO2 Identity Server, which are deployed for customer and employee authentication and digital identity management.

Per the announcement, the deal with help organizations that use WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud and WSO2 Identity Server 6.0 to deploy innovative, user-friendly typing biometrics-based authentication, thanks to TypingDNA’s solution which enables companies to create adaptive risk-based authentication and passive multi-factor authentication workflows for various industries without adding friction.

“We are thrilled to partner with WSO2 and provide a new kind of biometrics by offering both a seamless user experience and security,” says Cristian Tamas, CMO at TypingDNA. “This collaboration complements our quest to enable companies using our typing biometrics technology to transition to user-centric authentication processes, meet various global compliance requirements, and offer a secure, frictionless user journey.”

“We are excited to team with TypingDNA to provide an intuitive option for authenticating internal and external users with typing biometrics,” says Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “The technology partnership with TypingDNA, an innovator in biometrics, is one more way that we are extending our commitment to creating superior, frictionless digital experiences for customers using WSO2’s CIAM solutions.”

Typing DNA says its AI-based technology enhances security; prevents account takeover; safeguards against online fraud anywhere users type; and works on any device, app, or browser.

WSO2 will display the TypingDNA biometrics with WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud and WSO2 Identity Server 6.0 at the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit, taking place from 22 to 24 August.

Early this year, TypingDNA announced an upgrade to its behavioral biometrics technology with the launch of ActiveLock to support enterprise zero trust cybersecurity strategies.

