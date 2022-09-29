Daon adds multi-flight travel capabilities to digital ID app VeriFLY

Daon has added multi-leg travel capabilities to its digital ID and travel app VeriFLY, which uses selfie biometrics.

The update, which is available in over 65 countries, allows users to save required travel or event documents directly to their digital itinerary when transferring, even between different airlines.

Daon’s digital ID app now also applies health certificates and related documents to multiple travel legs (with similar entry/transit requirements), providing one-point access for retrieval.

CEO Tom Grissen says VeriFLY gives travelers the benefits of a faster, smoother process while also enabling the carriers to deliver more on-time flights and quicker boarding times.

“Daon VeriFLY continues to provide customers with the best user experience while traveling due to its ability to adapt quickly and effectively to the travel industry’s changing requirements,” he explains.

“This new expanded capability removes the added stress of travel restrictions, providing travelers with health document credentials throughout their entire travel journey, including multiple leg trips, outbound and inbound travel, codeshares, interline and more.”

VeriFLY is already used by several major airlines, cruise lines, hotels, and other businesses, including American Airlines, British Airways, Aer Lingus and Japan Airlines, among others.

The service recently reached the milestone of more than 12 million travelers serviced, and over 1 million Carnival Cruise guests have used VeriFLY for their travel experience.

Daon has also confirmed it will showcase the latest version of the VeriFLY digital ID app at the World Aviation Festival in Amsterdam on October 4 to 6, 2022.

The company recently added its voice biometrics platform IdentityX to the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace and partnered with risk analytics provider Neustar to provide end-to-end customer authentication for call centers.

