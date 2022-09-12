Fingerprint biometrics still reign in consumer electronics, but Android facing forward

Integration of biometric security — particularly fingerprints — into consumer electronics devices continues. And more smartphones also appear set to use facial authentication.

The Lockbook notebook and personal organizer has been launched with a Fingerprint Cards sensor, marking a further expansion into access control.

A group of smartphones launched by Motorola also feature Fingerprint Cards biometrics, including the G41, G71 5G, Edge 30, Edge 30 Pro, G Stylus, G Stylus 5G, G62, G71s and G82, according to a Fingerprint Cards tweet.

Vivo’s new X80 pro smartphone integrates Precise Biometrics’ BioMatch algorithm and Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max sensor for fast user recognition and strong security, according to Precise. The partners say the feature works in various lighting conditions and with wet or dirty fingers.

A series of Xiaomi’s flagship products feature various sensors from Goodix, including for fingerprint biometrics. The MIX Fold 2 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Xiaomi brand Redmi K50 Extreme Edition integrates Goodix’ optical in-display sensor and the Watch S1 Pro has built-in blood oxygen and heartbeat sensors.

Face unlock returns to Android

Facial authentication to unlock devices running Android 13 with biometrics has been revealed by 9To5Google, which decompiled Android 13 QPR1 (quarterly platform release, beta 1.

Google advises users not to wear sunglasses or masks, and a graphic depicts a person angling their face up and down. It also advises bright environments, which 9To5Google reasonably takes as indicating the feature is software-based, using a normal camera.

The Pixel 6 Pro has deal-pixel auto-focus, which can be used to create depth maps, which also seems to be used in the feature.

Google also warns users that face unlock is not as secure as a strong pattern, PIN or password, due to the possibility of accidental or sleeping unlocks or spoofs by someone like an identical sibling.

