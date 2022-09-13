Idemia, Nodeflux, NEC earn certs for biometric products, performance

Biometrics vendors namely, Idemia National Security Solutions (Idemia NSS), computer vision technology company Nodeflux and NEC Asia Pacific, have each earned certifications for their product quality and performance capabilities.

Idemia gets CMMI level 3 appraisal

Idemia NSS has earned level 3 appraisal of its Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI), performed by ChangeBridge Consulting.

A company announcement mentions that CMMI is a time-tested outcome-based performance model that has become the global standard for improving capability, ensuring optimal business performance, and aligning operations with business goals.

The level 3 appraisal also means the company’s processes are well-characterized and -understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods, the announcement adds.

Patrick Clancey, president and chief executive of Idemia NSS, says, “Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance. Achieving maturity level 3 is the product of constant effort across NSS, demonstrating our ability as a high-performing organization. This accomplishment further illustrates our focus on continuous improvement and the relentless commitment to support our nation’s toughest mission sets.”

Nodeflux achieves TKDN certification for AI surveillance

Nodeflux says it has become the first domestic AI software company in Indonesia to earn the Domestic Component Level (TKDN) certification with a score of up to 99.04 percent, allowing it to enter the LKPP e-catalog from the government for VisionAIre products.

The certification is a government program which aims to encourage optimum performance of national industries through productivity and competitiveness in the delivery of strategic state-funded projects.

“This TKDN certificate complements the performance of VisionAIre Docker from Nodeflux, which was previously also an AI company from Indonesia, which was the first to pass the NIST (National Institute of Standard and Technology) test from the United States as a facial recognition vendor,” says Meidy Fitranto, Nodeflux CEO.

Fitranto says earning the certification is a big boost for Nodeflux, a company operating in an environment dominated by foreign AI suppliers.

Nodeflux’s chief business officer, Ivan Tigana, says “of the five legal institutions in Indonesia, four of them have adopted VisionAIre.”

AI ethics, governance certification awarded to NEC

Efforts by NEC APAC to encourage professional development in AI ethics and governance in the workplace, and its commitment toward building an effective and trusted AI ecosystem, have been recognized by the Singapore Computer Society.

In this light, the company was selected among the inaugural Top 10 Champions in AI Ethics and Governance Certification during the recent Tech Forum 2022 organized by the society in partnership with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The society is a leading tech association for industry professionals in Singapore. Leaders of the group announced its joint AI ethics and governance certification 2021 to guide and educate businesses and professionals on the responsible development and use of AI.

NEC APAC Managing Director Teh Chong Mien says, “NEC has aligned our mission based on Singapore’s Smart Nation vision. And we are committed to helping Singapore achieve its goals outlined in its national AI strategy. We will do our best to realize a safer and brighter world by engaging the relevant stakeholders to build a robust digital trust framework based on ethics and human-centric technology.”

Society President Sam Liew says, “We are heartened to have partners such as NEC play a leading role in supporting Singapore’s AI ecosystem, and we welcome all organizations to join us in growing the pool of AI ethics professionals in Singapore.”

