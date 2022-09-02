New rugged handheld devices from Coppernic feature Integrated Biometrics fingerprint scanner

Integrated Biometrics and mobile terminals manufacturer Coppernic have partnered on an ultra-thin, rugged and handheld fingerprint scanner.

Called Access-ER, the device incorporates the Danno fingerprint scanner by Integrated Biometrics as well as several new RFID and other data capture modules to address the needs of different markets.

One of the world’s smallest FAP 30, FBI-certified, single-finger scanners, the Danno will reportedly spearhead the biometric capabilities of Coppernic’s mobile identity solutions in border control, military, law enforcement and secure access control applications.

“IB’s Danno uses our patented, light-emitting sensor technology, outperforming traditional fingerprint scanners in size, portability, and reliability, making it the perfect fit for Access-ER,” explains Eleanor Benson, VP of sales EMEA for Integrated Biometrics.

The move also represents the largest deployment of Danno to date, for which occasion Coppernic is launching two product variants targeted at mobile solutions for physical access control.

The Access-ER and Access-ER eID incorporate Danno with either standard NFC technology or an optional high-performance ISO 14443 RFID module. Both models also include front and rear cameras to capture face biometrics, and are IP67 rated for durability.

“We have a long-established partnership with Integrated Biometrics,” says Coppernic CTO Marc Piepers. “We have deployed their sensors in our mobile products previously and have found that they are very high quality and perfectly adapted for mobile identity environments.”

The release of the new Access-ER devices comes almost a year after Coppernic partnered with Innovatrics on mobile biometric capture for smooth field operations.

More recently, Integrated Biometrics published a new case study explaining the company’s engagement with the Nigerian government.

