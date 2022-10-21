GBG introduces no-code biometric onboarding tool

Digital ID verification vendor GBG has announced the availability of a new no-code onboarding tool with face biometrics and liveness detection.

Dubbed GO, the tool provides developers with customer journey templates, a drag-and-drop journey builder and a simplified interface editor with a built-in customer consent check.

The tool is designed to shepherd customers, simplifying the process for low-risk customers and taking higher-risk customers through a series of extra security steps. Identity proofing is carried out with identity document verification and selfie biometrics.

Nick Brown, the company’s group managing director, says it designed GO for “customers with stretched IT resources (to) deploy a great consumer onboarding experience.” Onboarding customers with GO also eases identity lifecycle orchestration with GBG’s international identity and fraud capability, according to the announcement.

GO provides secure identity document proofing, data verification and AI-powered decisions to aid businesses minimize risk, meet compliance requirements, fight fraud and sign up more customers.

Additionally, the software’s analytics can monitor journey times, drop-off rates and screen performance, alongside the number of customers being automatically accepted, rejected or flagged for manual review.

GO can be deployed as end-to-end, cloud-hosted customer onboarding or as part of GBG’s identity verification products, according to the company.

“We’ve concentrated on making the product intuitive and easy to deploy, but without compromising on the privacy standards that consumers should expect when accessing services online,” Brown says.

It is fair to say the company is likely also paying attention to corporate acquisitions.

In September, a U.S. private equity fund said it was looking at purchasing GBG for £1.3 billion (US$1.5 billion). GBG itself made an acquisition in February, buying New Zealand biometrics vendor Cloudcheck in a deal valued at £14 million (US$18.9 million).

