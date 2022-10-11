Global ID launches management platform for vein biometrics scanners and software

Global ID has introduced platform management for its multi-view finger-vein biometrics to ease integration and use of its VenoScanner Authentication Platform (VAP) by organizations.

The management platform enables remote provisioning and administration of Global IDs software and hardware through a simple web interface with secured communications, the company says.

The VAP management capability is intended to enable provisioning and management of VenoScanners and software instances, define and manage admin users, and enforce strong security throughout the biometric system. The platform can be deployed by integrators or IT departments directly into applications or through identity and access management (IAM) systems, on premise or through the cloud as an authentication service. The result, according to Global ID, is a highly-secure distributed identity authentication system for business applications through its APIs, software modules, and VennoScanners.

Global ID says all data on the platform in encrypted during communication and at rest, raw images are discarded immediately after template creation, and biometric data is stored separately from identity data and not shared with applications.

The VenoScanner reached industrialization with a Swiss manufacturing partner earlier this year, and Global ID was also recently selected for a technology accelerator program by Swiss Army supplier RUAG.

