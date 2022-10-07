Swiss Army supplier selects Global ID vein biometrics for accelerator program

Swiss security technology provider RUAG has selected vein biometrics developer Global ID as part of the second batch of startups and small enterprises for its Innovation Accelerator Program.

Global ID will develop a solution for RUAG that applies its biometrics to secure access control for digital systems.

The initiative provides participants with an innovation platform with a robust academic link, technical know-how and an established business network.

“By involving startups and small enterprises in selected initiatives, RUAG succeeds in rolling innovations out more quickly and securing critical technologies in the long term,” the company wrote on its website.

“In a protected environment with a secure workspace, we work together to develop new value propositions and innovations. Furthermore, our partners can rely on the RUAG development and production infrastructure, including implementation and professional support from our experts.”

The second batch of the Accelerator program, in particular, will focus on providing Switzerland and the Swiss Armed Forces with technical and technological support and topics related to addressing the issue of CO2 reduction and furthering the digitization of its infrastructures.

As part of the initiative, Global ID will further the development of novel approaches to biometric authentication using the subcutaneous vein pattern of fingers.

“This technology could significantly contribute to increasing the protection level of various systems against attackers while remaining simple and compact,” RUAG wrote.

Other startups joining the second batch of startups in the RUAG Innovation Accelerator Program include fuel-to-power company Beetron, sensor fusion specialist Yotasys, and Dynavisual, a Swiss startup specialized in intelligent textile solutions that integrate LEDs-based displays.

The announcement of the new cohort comes months after Global ID began production of its VenoScanner-F1 devices.

