FB pixel

Hitachi biometrics to authenticate payments at 100 Japanese stores

Cute mascots and next modality revealed
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Financial Services
Hitachi biometrics to authenticate payments at 100 Japanese stores
 

Hitachi and Tobu Railway will commence the rollout of its biometric authentication service in over 100 locations around Japan including FamilyMart, Joshin Denki, Solaria Stage in Fukuoka, Tokyo Skytree, and the Tobu Tojo Line’s “TJ Liner.”

To increase visibility, the service has been named “SAKULaLa,” and new mascots, “Sakurakko & Laragai,” have been introduced.

Announced last year, the platform lets users register information such as name, date of birth, credit card information, and company point card IDs, which is then linked to biometric information such as recognition from finger veins and faces.

Users will be able to pay and accumulate points at establishments like convenience stores, electronics retailers and shopping malls by verifying their identity through biometric data.

The service has already been introduced at pop-up stores on the first floor of Tokyo Solamachi, and will be available at the event space of Solaria Stage in Tenjin, Fukuoka, from September 26th. By November, Hitachi notes that the service will be available at around 20 restaurants and other locations in Koshigaya and Kawagoe in Saitama Prefecture.

Additionally, the system is set to be implemented at Tokyo Skytree’s official shop in 2024, two Joshin Denki stores in Osaka and on the Tobu Tojo Line’s “TJ Liner” in 2025, with a rollout to FamilyMart stores planned for 2026.

In addition to finger vein recognition, facial recognition capabilities will be added by 2025. Plans are also underway to integrate the system into railway ticket gates, to make the technology accessible to commuters.

Partners like JCB and DG Financial Technology will collaborate in expanding the service’s use. Tobu and Hitachi aim to further enhance the convenience and functionality of the service as part of a larger effort to build advanced digital infrastructure across Japan.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity orchestration gains ground in fragmented IAM market

Identity orchestration is growing in prominence for digital identity and access management (IAM), particularly in consumer financial services, where identity…

 

Age estimation gets OK from Spanish regulator as part of ‘cumulative’ approach

How to use “probabalistic or estimative methods” such as age estimation for personal data processing while complying with the GDPR?…

 

Side-channel vulnerability found in legacy Yubikey firmware

Yubico has released a security advisory addressing a side-channel vulnerability in Infineon’s cryptographic library, which several Yubico devices use. These…

 

Steak ‘n Shake face pay kiosks from PopID draw BIPA class action

Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) has another notch in its litigation belt, this time in the form of a…

 

ITL expands UK distribution of age verification via gaming tech supplier

Innovative Technology (ITL) is strengthening its partnership with UK-based company E-Service, and will focus on expanding the distribution of ITL’s…

 

FaceTec introduces scannable protocol for privacy-preserving biometric online IDV

A new biometric protocol for online identity verification has been developed by FaceTec for use with a wide range of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events