FB pixel

G-Knot launches crypto wallet with vein biometrics, appoints fintech veteran CEO

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
G-Knot launches crypto wallet with vein biometrics, appoints fintech veteran CEO
 

Biometrics firm G-Knot has appointed fintech veteran Wes Kaplan as its new chief executive officer to spearhead the global launch of what it describes as the world’s first finger vein crypto wallet.

G-Knot has an exclusive license from eTunnel Inc., a biometric research and development company based in Seoul, for the pioneering finger vein technology.

“We are entering the market to solve the security challenges plaguing the cryptocurrency space,” says Wes Kaplan, CEO of G-Knot.

“By replacing the need for recovering phrases with users’ unique biometric authentication, we’re not only solving today’s issues but also paving the way for broader applications in decentralized finance and identity management.”

G-Knot leverages proprietary finger vein scanning to bind wallet access to an individual’s vascular pattern. By utilizing biometrics and eliminating weaknesses such as compromised private keys, the company aims to plug the security gap that has so far resulted in over $1.4 billion in crypto thefts in 2025 alone.

Last September, G-Knot secured a contract with the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union to deploy biometric smart cards across UN agencies. With the appointment of Kaplan, G-Knot is seeking global commercialization.

“As eTunnel continues to advance biometric research, G-Knot, under Wes’ leadership, will leverage the gold standard of biometric technology to deliver enterprise-grade and consumer-focused products that address the growing security needs of an increasingly digital world,” says Youngkuk Kim, CEO of eTunnel.

Most recently, Kaplan served as CEO of cryptocurrency media organization Cointelegraph and has held executive roles at AscendEX and Tradewind Markets; beginning his career at J.P. Morgan and BNY Mellon.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

AI voice deepfake of U.S. Secretary of State triggers global security alert

In one of the most audacious examples yet of AI-enabled political deception, an individual posing as U.S. Secretary of State…

 

Advent reportedly prepping Idemia Public Security sale for up to €3 billion

Hollywood summer blockbusters are increasingly sequels, so perhaps it should be little surprise that the next biggest investment in U.S….

 

Pimloc raises $5M to fuel global expansion of video privacy redaction tool

Pimloc has raised $5 million in a strategic investment round led by Amadeus Capital Partners and Edge Ventures. The company…

 

UK Companies House identity verification requirement nears

Money laundering won’t go away. In fact, the problem is growing. Strict anti money laundering (AML) regulations can help, but…

 

Sumsub integrates with Verax, launches APAC roadshow

Sumsub has unveiled its integration with Verax — the attestation service built on Linea, Consensys’ Ethereum Layer 2 network —…

 

Cameroon unveils plan to modernize local digital govt services

The government of Cameroon has disclosed that it is working to update a Digital Master Plan for decentralized entities in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events