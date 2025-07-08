G-Knot launches crypto wallet with vein biometrics, appoints fintech veteran CEO

Biometrics firm G-Knot has appointed fintech veteran Wes Kaplan as its new chief executive officer to spearhead the global launch of what it describes as the world’s first finger vein crypto wallet.

G-Knot has an exclusive license from eTunnel Inc., a biometric research and development company based in Seoul, for the pioneering finger vein technology.

“We are entering the market to solve the security challenges plaguing the cryptocurrency space,” says Wes Kaplan, CEO of G-Knot.

“By replacing the need for recovering phrases with users’ unique biometric authentication, we’re not only solving today’s issues but also paving the way for broader applications in decentralized finance and identity management.”

G-Knot leverages proprietary finger vein scanning to bind wallet access to an individual’s vascular pattern. By utilizing biometrics and eliminating weaknesses such as compromised private keys, the company aims to plug the security gap that has so far resulted in over $1.4 billion in crypto thefts in 2025 alone.

Last September, G-Knot secured a contract with the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union to deploy biometric smart cards across UN agencies. With the appointment of Kaplan, G-Knot is seeking global commercialization.

“As eTunnel continues to advance biometric research, G-Knot, under Wes’ leadership, will leverage the gold standard of biometric technology to deliver enterprise-grade and consumer-focused products that address the growing security needs of an increasingly digital world,” says Youngkuk Kim, CEO of eTunnel.

Most recently, Kaplan served as CEO of cryptocurrency media organization Cointelegraph and has held executive roles at AscendEX and Tradewind Markets; beginning his career at J.P. Morgan and BNY Mellon.

