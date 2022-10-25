Oosto updates biometric platform, deploys it in gambling casino

Oosto has updated its Vision Artificial Intelligence software with several new features. The company has also introduced a proprietary edge device.

The Oosto’s version 2.6 release includes optimized neural networks to support larger datasets, camera integration and Genetec VMS features that provide a single pane of glass to view real-time security alerts.

The edge device is the OnPoint touchless reader tablet. It can function autonomously and grant access to employees and visitors even during a network failure.

The readers use a combination of face biometrics and edge computing to recognize authorized personnel, even those obscuring their faces. According to Oosto, the device incorporates 3D liveness detection to prevent spoofing.

“It was only a matter of time before real-time video surveillance and access control systems would harness the power of the edge,” says Dieter Joecker, chief technology officer at Oosto.

“Oosto is transferring compute workloads from expensive on-premises servers to the edge but, perhaps more significantly, we’re doing this without sacrificing recognition accuracy, security and performance in real-world scenarios or expanding the physical footprint of the system,” says Joecker.

More information about Oosto’s new edge capabilities is available on the company’s website.

Oosto partners with native American Muscogee Nation

Oosto has also recently partnered with Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises, one of the largest casino owners and operators in the United States.

The collaboration will see the deployment of Oosto’s face biometrics security software on the River Spirit Casino and Resort’s cameras across all gaming floors.

The state of Oklahoma-based casino is 200,000 square feet and receives 10,000 guests per day, making the environment challenging for security teams. Making it works, they have to deal with varying light conditions and obstacles to vision.

To tackle these challenges, River Spirit Casino deployed facial recognition cameras and Oosto OnWatch real-time watchlist alerting.

Integration was done by security integration and consulting firm Orion Security Solutions after various proof-of-concept projects with Oosto’s software.

“Casinos are pretty challenging environments, to be honest,” explains Sean Crain, president and CEO of Orion Security.

“We need a facial recognition system to spot banned patrons in spite of large groups of people entering all at once, cameras being positioned quite high, visitors not looking directly into cameras, and even if people are wearing face coverings like masks, hats or glasses,” says Crain.

According to Travis Thompson, director of compliance with Muscogee Gaming Nation, the biometric software is already yielding results.

“We have eliminated most of the manual processes associated with identifying bad actors as they enter the casino,” Thompson says.

“When a patron does something inside the property that is considered a crime or unwanted, that person is barred from entering the property again. Their profile is entered into Oosto, and the system looks for that face every time they enter the property.”

According to Thompson, since implementing the software, the company has seen three to five positive detections per day. Further, Oosto’s Centralized Intelligence Database module enables security teams to house information on bad actors from Muscogee Nation’s multiple properties. They also can view historical video footage for details on crime-related activities.

The Oosto deployment comes months after the company brought facial recognition capabilities to the Australian Turf Club’s CCTV system.

More recently, the biometrics firm published a white paper explaining how facial recognition can help security teams tackle accidents in stadiums and arenas.

