Oosto offers advice on facial recognition implementations for stadium security

When violence occurs in stadiums and arenas, security staff are often not surprised by the identity of the perpetrators, but still have a difficult task in responding to incidents. Facial recognition can help, Oosto explains in a newly-published white paper on public safety at large events.

The 15-page white paper on ‘Preventing Stadium Violence: 7 Tips for Reducing Spectator and Security Incidents at Stadiums’ gives hospitality managers and stadium security operators practical advice on how to use computer vision systems with facial recognition to improve safety and security outcomes at large-scale events.

The main challenges faced by stadium security, according to the report, include identifying bad actors in real-time, particularly over the large area covered by many stadiums, and protecting such large areas with limited numbers of staff. Responses need to be rapid when violence breaks out, but incidents are often difficult to spot, let alone differentiate quickly between victims, perpetrators and bystanders.

Addressing these challenges with security cameras and computer vision can create a massive workload for graphic processing units and on-premise servers, Oosto points out.

Facial recognition deployments can deliver situational awareness and support efficient distribution of staffing resources, but also provide additional services like VIP identification and touchless ticket validation. Another important security capability that computer vision and facial recognition can help with is locating missing or even abducted children.

Oosto moves on from explaining these features to provide seven tips for reducing incidents in stadiums. The advice relates to biometric watchlist composition, camera placement and streamlining investigations, among other aspects of system implementation.

The white paper also includes compliance advice from experts in U.S. data privacy law.

Oosto’s facial recognition is deployed in a range of other settings for security and access control, including a hospital in Tel Aviv.

