Persona introduces expanded digital identity platform for modular integration

San Francisco-based identity management provider Persona has launched a new version of its unified digital identity platform to aid businesses in further mitigating online fraud and meeting compliance standards.

Persona’s configurable building blocks allow organizations to customize and streamline every stage of their tailored identity processes. The software suite is made up of a series of modules, including one that uses selfie biometrics and behavioral signals to verify digital identities.

The Persona platform also offers a dynamic risk assessment engine, a fully-customizable investigation center, and a no-code identity process automation builder capable of ingesting data, automating complex decisions, and triggering particular actions.

Further, the software suite provides a ‘Graph’ module for link analysis and fraud investigations (the latter drawing from a partnership with SentiLink) and a ‘Marketplace’ function to provide access to a library of integrations with identity data providers and enterprise productivity applications.

Each of these modules can work independently or communicate with each other, depending on customers’ needs, according to a company announcement.

“No use case is created equal,” comments Persona CEO Rick Song. “The rigor necessary for a company to verify one user might drastically differ from another due to a number of factors, including transaction risk, location and associated regulations. And applying a one-size-fits-all approach leads to high failure rates and frustrated customers.”

Moreover, according to the executive, many organizations struggle to balance fraud mitigation efforts and conversion optimization without putting a significant strain on their operations team.

“With Persona’s re-architected platform, companies can tackle every identity need—from identity verification to fraud review—individually, or orchestrate and safeguard their identity operations from end to end by combining building blocks on one cohesive platform,” Song concludes.

The updates come roughly a year after Persona raised $150 million in a Series C funding round. More recently, the company has entered a new biometrics partnership with the Brazilian government.

