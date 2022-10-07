Russia to establish Center for Biometric Technologies to operate national database

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to create a joint venture named the JSC Center for Biometric Technologies (CBT).

The center will be founded by Rostelecom, which will own 49 percent of the shares, the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (26 percent of the shares) and the Bank of Russia (25 percent of the shares).

The Center for Biometric Technologies will develop and replicate digital identification and authentication technologies, with a particular focus on those relying on biometric data, according to an announcement by Rostelecom.

“Rostelecom has done a great job of increasing the availability and quality of electronic services to citizens,” says Rostelecom Vice President and Director of Digital Identity Ivan Berov, as translated by Google.

“A significant role in this was played by biometric technologies. Today, they are increasingly finding application in various areas of our lives.”

CBT will also reportedly develop services for signing and storing documents alongside other commercial services and standard solutions.

The main goal of the Center for Biometric Technologies will therefore be to increase the level of digitalization in various sectors of the economy.

Following its establishment, the CBT will also become the operator of the Unified Biometric System (UBS) in the country, taking responsibility for collecting, storing, processing and verifying biometric personal data.

“I am sure that biometrics will give a new impetus to the development of the digital economy and the sphere of remote services,” Berov adds.

“The joint use of document signing and storage services, ESIA [the United System of Identification and Authentication] and biometrics, in turn, will become the basis of a full-fledged digital profile of a citizen.”

The Center for Biometric Technologies announcement comes months after the Russian Ministry of Digital Development started preparing a bill proposing the use of the country’s UBS for access to sensitive facilities.

