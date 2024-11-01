Russia wants to keep an eye on migrant workers with biometric IDs

Russia is tightening control over migrants entering the country by introducing electronic ID cards containing biometric data.

Aside from biometrics, the migrant “passports” will contain information such as arrival date, employment details and residence. The document will be checked during raids with a device that will be able to indicate whether a migrant has broken the rules, the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin announced on Monday.

“If a red flag indicates that someone is on a wanted list, has overstayed, or violated immigration regulations, they cannot be released,” he says.

The Mayor also added that a biometric database of all visitors to Russia would allow the country to detect crimes faster.

Starting in 2025, Moscow’s airports plan to pilot biometric control for foreigners who do not require an entry visa to Russia, including collecting fingerprints and photos, Russian news agency TASS reports. Biometric data collection from foreigners arriving in Russia will also be tested in several Russian regions.

The Russian Federation is a leading destination for Central Asian laborers. Although the exact figures are hard to come by, the country hosts an estimated 6.1 million foreign citizens. Over 740,000 are illegal, according to Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Despite shortages of workers due to the war in Ukraine, Russian authorities have been attempting to limit the influx of migrant laborers. The drive intensified after the March terrorist attacks at Crocus City Hall in Moscow that resulted in 145 fatalities. The attack was reportedly executed by Tajik nationals.

The country has also been tightening migration laws, including the introduction of a register of controlled persons that would be available to the public online. Foreigners who are added to the list of controlled persons face limitations in banking, opening companies, buying real estate, marriage and leaving the country.

