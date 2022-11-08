BeyondID gets Okta certification; PlainID, Ping sign up partners

Several digital ID software makers have been accepted to other vendors’ partnership programs designed to identify companies that are reliable product-delivery partners.

BeyondID achieves Okta Diamond specialization

BeyondID has received Okta’s highest partner certification.

The certification means Okta is confident that BeyondID’s digital identity and access management technology can reliably work with its products to complete the complex implementations focusing on key objectives.

These include diversifying revenue streams, expanding their customer base and maximizing Okta training and certifications, among others. Both firms benefit from these principles when BeyondID adheres to them, according to the announcement.

“We are excited about this recognition of our commitment and look forward to continuing our work with Okta to accelerate the identity modernization and digital transformation strategies of our joint customers,” comments Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID.

The certification comes days after Veridium announced its multi-factor passwordless authentication will be deployed by a Mexican telecom company across several applications and to secure access to Okta’s single sign-on infrastructure.

PlainID partners with Denodo

The collaboration will enable Denodo customers to centrally manage access to data in motion using PlainID policy tools in complex enterprise environments.

“It is imperative to protect data, as the amount of data created and stored continues to grow at unprecedented rates,” explains Gal Helemski, chief technology officer and co-founder of PlainID.

According to the Helemski, managing authorization via a policy-based access control approach is an increasingly critical priority.

“PlainID enhances the security posture for Denodo users with an externalized and cloud-enabled authorization solution that secures access to data and protects data privacy in complex environments,” Helemski adds.

The company specializes in zero-trust solutions. Helemski discussed the concept in a guest post for Biometric Update earlier this year.

VeriClouds part of Ping’s partner program

VeriClouds is part of Ping Identity‘s global technology partner program. The designation provides Ping customers with an integrated and automated approach to the detection and remediation of stolen and compromised digital IDs and access control credentials.

The program is an initiative to streamline integration with PingOne DaVinci to deliver an improved customer experience via the drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

The move also enhances the security of the Ping platform because VeriClouds can now check for leaked credentials through RESTful API services.

If a username and password are found to match credentials discovered in previous data breaches or on the dark web, authentication will be interrupted, and users prompted to use multi-factor authentication.

VeriClouds joins the Ping partner program weeks after 1Kosmos.

