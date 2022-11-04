Biometric authentication tokens from OneSpan to secure cloud transactions unveiled

OneSpan has unveiled a new biometric authentication device with cloud connectivity to provide high assurance of digital identities and credentials and mitigate cybersecurity threats.

The DIGIPASS CX is a cloud-configurable personal security device with a built-in fingerprint biometrics sensor. It can be applied across the entire customer transaction lifecycle, according to the company announcement, including OneSpan’s recently-launched Virtual Room cloud service.

The company says the device streamlines digital experiences and avoids the frustration and vulnerability to compromise of usernames and passwords and multi-factor authentication based on emails or SMSs.

“As the era of Web 3.0 continues to evolve, many organizations are ill-equipped for this next phase of the internet, and the accompanying global crisis happening with identity and credential theft that has remained nearly unstoppable,” says Matthew Moynahan, president and CEO at OneSpan. “Solutions based on legacy hardware devices are no longer relevant today because they do not provide continuous and connected security, and they are not woven throughout the entire transaction journey. That’s why current solutions won’t stand up in the era of Web 3.0. We aren’t securing endpoints anymore; we are securing digital processes and customer interactions requiring continuous authentication and identity verification — no matter where that interaction takes place.”

Customers can use the DIGIPASS CX to log into accounts or authorize transactions on a desktop, laptop or smartphone. The device can also be used for document signing and as a digital ID wallet. Authentication protocols supported include OneSpan’s DIGIPASS, along with FIDO2 and OATH.

The DIGIPASS CX1 is a small square with a USB cable looping from the top, while the CX2 has a slightly larger form factor with a touch screen. Both feature the FPC1523 biometric sensor from Fingerprint Cards.

The DIGIPASS CX devices are expected to be publicly available starting in the second quarter of 2023.

