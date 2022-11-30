New Fujitsu security research center in Israel to further develop digital identity tools

Japanese tech giant Fujitsu has announced plans to set up a research center for data and security in Israel as part of efforts to strengthen its Research and Development (R&D) strategy as well as increase its presence in the country.

The center, which will go operational from April 2023 according to the announcement, highlights Fujitsu’s objectives of meeting the data security and trust requirements of companies and businesses at a time when many people are performing more transactions online.

Fujitsu says the center, to be based in Tel Aviv, will bring together about 10 research experts from Israel, Japan and Europe and their work will be focused on improving security technology for communications networks as part of its global strategy for data and security – a key area in its global R&D strategy.

Research at the center will focus on two main areas, namely developing technology that can ensure and enhance trust for network security, and technologies which can be used for a wide range of real-life situations like autonomous driving, self-checkout, as well as public safety, including anti-attack technologies for object detection AI.

Fujitsu has been involved in several trials and partnerships to implement its vein biometrics and other technologies for retail self-checkout applications.

The company is also planning to develop its IDYX (or “IDentitY eXchange”) technology, which is intended to enable secure distribution of digital identity and attribute information between companies and individuals.

Commenting while in Israel to discuss issues around the establishment of the research center, Fujitsu Chief Technology Officer Vivek Mahajan said: “As one of the world’s most technologically advanced countries, Israel offers Fujitsu a concentration of talent and an environment to sustain innovation like few other places. I look forward to recruiting more local researchers to join our team in Tel Aviv and contribute to our mission of delivering security and trust for network technologies, as well as further deepening collaboration with Ben Gurion University.”

“I anticipate that our newly established teams in Israel will work with our global research network to play a central role in leading the development of Fujitsu’s future security and AI technologies.”

The announcement of plans to open the new center comes a year after the company created the “Fujitsu Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Israel” at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (Ben-Gurion University). This, the firm says, underlines its interest in research that is intended to make the use of AI-based technologies safer.

Mahajan, who is in Israel, is also programmed to speak at the HLS&CYBER conference and exhibition 2022, and at a panel discussion on the theme ‘Shaping the Future: AI & Robotics in Law Enforcement.’

