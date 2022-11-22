Veritone buys Vision Semantics, gets Deloitte nod for growth

Veritone says it has bought video recognition company Vision Semantics and is releasing Tracker, an object video recognition tool based on Vision technology.

The artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm reportedly tracks objects without using facial recognition or other biometric identification that reveal a person’s identity.

According to a blog post by Queen Mary University of London, the birthplace of Veritone, Tracker is designed to allay concerns around privacy when using AI.

The new software builds on Vision Semantics’ person re-identification (RE-ID) tool, which is designed to locate an individual at different locations and times recorded on large quantities of video data collected from separate cameras but without facial imagery features or any other physical characteristics.

“We are excited to join Veritone, a leading AI platform provider. Our new relationship will provide exciting opportunities and new challenges,” explains Sean Gong, founder of Vision Semantics and professor of visual computation at Queen Mary University of London.

“We share its vision that ethical AI can build a better world, advance the quality of everyday life, and help with meeting the challenges for a safer, more responsible and cleaner society.”

No details about the buyout have been released.

Deloitte recognizes Veritone’s growth

The company has also been included in accounting firm Deloitte’s Fast 500 list of North American technology firms that have shown rapid revenue growth.

The nod is based on a firm’s percentage revenue growth between 2018 and 2021.

“We’re excited to be recognized in the Deloitte Fast 500 alongside fellow technology leaders,” comments Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. “This award is a testament to our work and continued growth in providing leading AI services and solutions.”

The Vision Semantics acquisition and Deloitte award come roughly a year after Veritone made a case for detaching deepfakes from synthetic voice applications.

