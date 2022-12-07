Tech5 extends AirSnap face biometrics to web cams

Swiss-headquartered Tech5 has introduced face-capture software it says is capable of securely collecting accurate face biometrics with a web camera through major browsers.

Tech5 has made the new software development kit available to its certified partners. Given that so many people have access to a web camera and interface, the code could be useful in combating spoof attacks while also harvesting high-quality biometric data.

The T5-AirSnap Face Web, according to the company, detects and captures facial biometrics, checks liveness and enhances images before shipping it to a central ID management system. The software can check for image quality compliance with both ISO and ICAO standards.

It will work with Tech5’s own automated biometric ID system or that of a third party. Executives claim T5-AirSnap Face Web integrates with any infrastructure or product environment.

Among the features the algorithm categorizes are closed or open eyes and mouth, smile, face mask, glasses and multiple faces in a frame. It measures the distance between eyes, too.

The company also has a version of AirSnap for contactless fingerprints, and for face biometrics on mobile devices.

“This new functionality makes the T5-AirSnap technology offering complete, making contactless capture available not only on mobile devices but also via web interface,” says Tech5 Co-Founder, Chairman and CTO Rahul Parthe in a prepared statement. “It can be used for a wide range of use cases – from digital onboarding and verification for banking, to national ID programmes, and does not require any specific equipment, making the entire process highly-scalable and cost-effective.”

T5-AirSnap Face has been deployed by South African customers for law enforcement software and KYC for businesses this year.

