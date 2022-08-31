Contactless biometrics from Tech5 integrated with ZA police, state enterprise platforms

Law enforcement and public enterprise software-maker Barizma has integrated contactless fingerprint and face biometrics from Tech5 with a pair of platforms to enable identity checks against South Africa’s national biometric database.

The Mobile Sheriff is a complete solution for traffic police to identify a vehicle and motorist, validate driver’s licenses and issue tickets in real-time, according to the announcement. T5-AirSnap Finger will be used to perform checks against the Home Affairs National Identity System (HANIS).

INTELLI-ID is a durable Android tablet running a mobile identity management platform will be used by state-owned entities to capture contactless multimodal biometrics for verification of individuals against HANIS.

T5-AirSnap detects and captures face and fingerprint biometrics, checks the quality of images, and performs a liveness check.

“We are delighted to announce that T5-AirSnap, one of our latest innovations in the field of biometric capture using mobile devices, will be used by Barizma Solutions, adding additional functionality and value to the company’s platforms,” says Ameya Bhagwat, TECH5’s SVP Sales. “For Tech5, this is one more great project in South Africa that will open new opportunities and markets while reaffirming its leadership position in the contactless biometric capture market.”

Barizma CEO Adrian Knowles says the integration of Tech5’s technology increases the value of the company’s solutions with “fast, accurate and effortless biometric acquisition using the built-in camera of a smartphone or a tablet and eliminating the need for additional biometric capture devices.”

Tech5 was also integrated by South African KYC and digital identity orchestration provider Contactable in June to serve businesses.

