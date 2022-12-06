In a development that surprised few paying attention to the U.S. plan to get more-secure IDs in the hands of Americans, the Real ID deadline has been postponed again.

The May 3, 2023, deadline for anyone needing an official biometric identification card – pretty much everyone 18 years and older who wants to travel in ways other by foot or car, to actually have one in their physical wallet is now May 7, 2025.

This means that officials in the Transportation Security Administration cannot require someone to display a Real ID card to travel on airlines and other modes of transportation.

Real IDs carry a minimum set of biometric and demographic bits of data to help government officials and people in the private sector more-quickly and -accurately decide if an ID is valid. Photo requirements are also standardized.

The Department of Homeland Security, of which the TSA is a part, says states need more time to get cards in their citizens’ hands, a process that the Covid pandemic has hampered. The department does not mention the segment of the population that see a government or satanic conspiracy in everyone having an ID that is harder to commit crimes with.

The good news, according to Homeland Security, is that it will be able to “implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible.”

A law requiring the new IDs was passed 17 years ago. It has been delayed many times, and applies in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and four territories.

