Facial recognition and temperature scanning devices launched, deployed for access control

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Nine Technology Korea Co. has developed a facial recognition and temperature measurement device for access control, according to a company announcement.

The biometric device is intended for both indoor and outdoor use, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. The company pitches it for deployment at schools, hospitals and business premises.

It does not require dedicated personnel to operate, the company points out, in contrast with some alternatives like forehead thermometers.

Facial recognition works within a few feet, including in low light conditions the company says. Thermal scanning is carried out with medical-grade infrared sensors.

The device scans faces and reads body temperature accurately in real-time, Nine Technology says.

It features a touch screen display, and is compact enough to fit into a pocket or bag for portability.

Nine Technology says the Facial Recognition and Body Temperature Measurement PDA is easy to install and operate, and cost-effective. It can also be integrated with existing security systems and protocols.

The company was founded by Capture Co., Ltd. in 2019, which also registered a patent for “facial recognition body temperature measurement” in 2021.

Advanced Entry

Good Samaritan Hospital in Indiana, meanwhile, has deployed contactless sign-in kiosks with facial recognition and temperature scanning from Advanced Entry for visitor check-ins.

The kiosks also enable visitor pre-registration, and are intended to improve security for patients and staff. They have been deployed at five different hospital entrances.

Launches and deployments of facial recognition kiosks with temperature scanning have receded somewhat since the peak of the pandemic, but with periodic upticks in some markets based on further Covid outbreaks.

