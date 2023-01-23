Isorg pitches OPD biometrics for higher resolution smartphones with Precise collaboration

The collaboration between Isorg and Precise Biometrics aims to address the performance requirements of fingerprint biometrics on smartphones utilizing polarizer-less displays for superior resolution, the companies have revealed.

The lower transmittance of POL-less displays makes traditional CMOS image sensors less effective, Isorg says, in contrast with the efficiency of its FBI-certified OPD technology.

Isorg says in an announcement providing details on the collaboration that the modules it is working with Precise on are less than 300µm (0.03 cm, or 0.012 inches) thick. This makes it easier to integrate other components, the partners say, and also enables Isorg fingerprint biometrics modules to be implemented with curved displays or foldable smartphones.

“Over the course of the past few months, the teams of both Isorg and Precise Biometrics have engaged in developing solutions for smartphone OEMs and display makers to build next generation products,” said Dieter May, CEO of Isorg. “Improved integration of sensor and display capabilities will allow for new user experiences. Precise’s software competency complements our OPD technology stack and is instrumental in providing optimal biometric performance in line with current and future customer requirements.”

The partnership, announced just weeks ago, focuses on optimizing image processing for Isorg’s hardware, fine-tuning Precise’s algorithms for enhanced matching accuracy, and building in anti-spoofing features.

“It is positive to see the investments in this industry, with new sensor vendors and technologies being introduced to address future authentication needs by fingerprint biometrics,” says Patrick Höijer, CEO of Precise Biometrics. “We are very pleased that Isorg has selected us as its software provider; this reinforces our position as the leading independent algorithm provider for any type of fingerprint sensor technology within the mobile space.”

The complete module includes the necessary optical layers and Isorg’s proprietary ASIC ReadOut IC (ROIC). Large area modules are commercially available from 20x30mm squared up to full display areas.

Isorg expects to ramp up production in the next 9 to 15 months.

